#IWD2022: Is Nigeria Ready For A Female President?

March 8, 20220122

To commemorate International Women’s Day 2022, themed “Break The Bias” BizWatch Nigeria presents Twitter Spaces conversation on Wednesday, March 9th 2022 tagged “Break The Bias: Is Nigeria Ready For A Female President?”

International Women’s Day is marked every year to celebrate women all around the world, eradicate gender bias and fight for gender equality. Clearly, we have a long way to go to achieve gender equality.

Follow this link https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGmaNrdvgGy to join the conversation on Twitter by 7 pm (WAT).

BizWatch Nigeria to mark this year’s International Women’s Day will have a Twitter Spaces Conversation by 7 pm (WAT) to provide solutions to gender bias and to discuss the following;

  • Gender bias
  • Issues in society
  • Empowering young girls and women
  • Gender equality and equity
  • Women in business and leadership
  • The role of the female gender in restoring Nigeria
  • Is Nigeria ready for a female president?
  • The rejected gender bills
  • Under representation of women in politics and government

The aim of this event is to celebrate women, eliminate gender bias and educate people on gender equality.

The speakers for the event are: Hansatu Adegbite, the Executive Director of WiMBIZ, Seyo Body-Lawson; a renowned entrepreneur and photographer, Gbemi Aleke; a Deputy Director of Account Management and Strategy at TBWA Lagos and Betty Abah; a seasoned journalist, women and children’s right activist and the Director of CEE-HOPE. The Twitter Spaces conversation will be hosted by Adepeju Aina, a content creator at BizWatch Nigeria.

Join our conversation on Twitter as we provide solutions to gender equality and as we break the bias!

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

