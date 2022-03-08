IWD2022: Is Nigeria Ready For A Female President?

March 8, 2022 122

To commemorate International Women’s Day 2022, themed “Break The Bias” BizWatch Nigeria presents Twitter Spaces conversation on Wednesday, March 9th 2022 tagged “Break The Bias: Is Nigeria Ready For A Female President?”

International Women’s Day is marked every year to celebrate women all around the world, eradicate gender bias and fight for gender equality. Clearly, we have a long way to go to achieve gender equality.

Follow this link https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGmaNrdvgGy to join the conversation on Twitter by 7 pm (WAT).

BizWatch Nigeria to mark this year’s International Women’s Day will have a Twitter Spaces Conversation by 7 pm (WAT) to provide solutions to gender bias and to discuss the following;

Gender bias

Issues in society

Empowering young girls and women

Gender equality and equity

Women in business and leadership

The role of the female gender in restoring Nigeria

Is Nigeria ready for a female president?

The rejected gender bills

Under representation of women in politics and government

The aim of this event is to celebrate women, eliminate gender bias and educate people on gender equality.

The speakers for the event are: Hansatu Adegbite, the Executive Director of WiMBIZ, Seyo Body-Lawson; a renowned entrepreneur and photographer, Gbemi Aleke; a Deputy Director of Account Management and Strategy at TBWA Lagos and Betty Abah; a seasoned journalist, women and children’s right activist and the Director of CEE-HOPE. The Twitter Spaces conversation will be hosted by Adepeju Aina, a content creator at BizWatch Nigeria.

Join our conversation on Twitter as we provide solutions to gender equality and as we break the bias!