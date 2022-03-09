fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BizWomanNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

#IWD: TeamApt Opens 2022 Internship Applications For Women In Tech

March 9, 2022097
TeamApt Opens Applications For 2022 Women In Tech Internship

TeamApt, a Nigerian fintech company, in a bid to break the career bais opened on Tuesday applications for the 2022 Women in Tech internship programme tagged ‘The Apt 5’.

The Apt 5 is a paid internship programme.

TeamApt said this year’s edition was in collaboration with Ingressive for Good, a non-profit organisation, to ensure that as many women as possible have access to the opportunity.

The director of brand and corporate communications at TeamApt, Edidiong Uwemakpan said: “We are committed to building the tech talent pipeline across Africa and have partnered with a number of universities to facilitate this, but it’s not lost on us that the tech industry is still vastly male-dominated.

“This programme ensures that more women have access to the kind of opportunities that can fast-track their careers in technology.

“Some interns from the last cohort are already full-time engineers with the organisation now, and that’s the exact pace of growth this enables.”

Blessing Abeng, co-founder of Ingressive for Good, urged more tech companies to help women kickstart their tech careers by giving them a chance to build the experience based on their learning.

“Beyond panels, and words, bold and direct action like this one, makes a lot of difference. We have had women’s lives change forever just because they landed one internship,” Abeng added.

“A woman in our community now earns 10x what she used to earn last year because of a tech internship that skyrocketed her tech career, landing her a full-time role.”

How to apply, qualify

Women interested in tech are encouraged to visit the TeamApt career page to apply for the paid internship, click on this link to apply.

Should Your Investments Panic Over Nigeria’s Presidential Elections?

About Author

#IWD: TeamApt Opens 2022 Internship Applications For Women In Tech
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 21, 20170282

FAAC Disburses N2.79trillion to FG, states, LGs in First Half 2017

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, has disbursed a total sum of N2.79 trillion to the Federal, State and Local Governments in the first six
Read More
Man city NEWSLETTERSPORTS
October 23, 20190409

Sterling Scores Hat-trick in Man City’s Massive Win against Atalanta

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pep Guardiola hailed the “brilliant” performance of Raheem Sterling after the England forward scored a hat-trick and assisted the other two goal
Read More
AfCFTA BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
February 19, 20190423

49 Countries Sign AfCFTA’s Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram At least 49 out of the 55 African Union (AU) member states have signed a Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. The  is designed to create a single
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.