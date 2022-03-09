IWD: TeamApt Opens 2022 Internship Applications For Women In Tech

March 9, 2022 97

TeamApt, a Nigerian fintech company, in a bid to break the career bais opened on Tuesday applications for the 2022 Women in Tech internship programme tagged ‘The Apt 5’.

Did you know that less than 30% of the global tech workforce is made up of women? Breaking career biases is something we’re passionate about and this year, our #WomenInTech Internship is back! #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/UnLfGztijv — TeamApt (@TeamAptHQ) March 8, 2022

The Apt 5 is a paid internship programme.

TeamApt said this year’s edition was in collaboration with Ingressive for Good, a non-profit organisation, to ensure that as many women as possible have access to the opportunity.

The director of brand and corporate communications at TeamApt, Edidiong Uwemakpan said: “We are committed to building the tech talent pipeline across Africa and have partnered with a number of universities to facilitate this, but it’s not lost on us that the tech industry is still vastly male-dominated.

“This programme ensures that more women have access to the kind of opportunities that can fast-track their careers in technology.

“Some interns from the last cohort are already full-time engineers with the organisation now, and that’s the exact pace of growth this enables.”

Blessing Abeng, co-founder of Ingressive for Good, urged more tech companies to help women kickstart their tech careers by giving them a chance to build the experience based on their learning.

“Beyond panels, and words, bold and direct action like this one, makes a lot of difference. We have had women’s lives change forever just because they landed one internship,” Abeng added.

“A woman in our community now earns 10x what she used to earn last year because of a tech internship that skyrocketed her tech career, landing her a full-time role.”

How to apply, qualify

Women interested in tech are encouraged to visit the TeamApt career page to apply for the paid internship, click on this link to apply.