IWD, Coming 2 America Top Google Search In March

April 1, 2021 77

The International Women’s Day (IWD) which was celebrated on March 8 and Coming 2 America movie topped were two major events that Nigerians searched for on Google in March.

The IWD themed, “Choose to Challenge”, was a call for women to take charge of their thoughts and actions, and to call out gender bias and inequality.

Interest in motherhood also peaked online during the month as Nigeria celebrated Mothers’ Day on March 14. In Nigeria, this special day, also known as Mothering Sunday, is when Nigerians traditionally honour mothers in appreciation for all they do.

The movie, Coming 2 America, the sequel of the American 1988 comedy film Coming to America starring Eddie Murphy, also had Nigerians hitting the search key in March.

There was plenty of interest too for the 2021 Grammy Awards, with the 63rd event held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on March 14. Afrobeat stars Burna Boy and Wizkid took home honours, with Burna Boy winning the Best Global Music Album while Wizkid won the Best Music Video category for his song with Beyoncé, Brown Skin Girl from Lion King.

While the movie features top names like Arsenio Hall and Wesley Snipes, Nigerians were more interested in the role played by multi-award winning singer Davido, who made his international debut appearance with a cameo in the Hollywood comedy.

Here is the full list of the top trending terms for March: