IWD 2024: Women’s Versatility Deserves Celebration – Wola Joseph-Condotti

In honor of International Women’s Day, a global celebration of women, Wola Joseph-Condotti emphasized the need to recognize and applaud the versatility of women. Mrs. Joseph-Condotti, a founding member of the Women in Energy Network, made this remark during an interview on Channels TV’s Rubbin Minds, where she highlighted the importance of women’s inclusion.

Aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ she said that inclusion must begin at the most fundamental level of society: the family. Therefore, it needs to remain at the forefront of critical conversations.

Mrs. Joseph-Condotti extended the conversation on women’s inclusion in critical economic sectors to the basic level. She noted that the Women in Energy Network took the message to schools through its Supernova Girl Scholarship Program and Science Fair initiative. The program aims to spark the interest of girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), giving them equal opportunities as their male counterparts in the job market.

Reflecting on the rise of women’s representation in the corporate sector, she stated that organizations like EKEDC, one of the leading power distribution companies, continue to champion inclusion and diversity at the management level.

“We are seeing changes at the management and senior levels across industries, but it really needs to trickle down,” she added. Ms. Joseph-Condotti expressed hope that between 2024 and 2025, there would be significant improvement in female representation especially in STEM areas, while also pushing for competence on the part of women in general.