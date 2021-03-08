IWD 2021: Tolulope Olorundero Challenges Women In PR To Take Charge

March 8, 2021 127

To celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021, the Nigerian women in PR held a virtual conference on Saturday to challenge women in PR to take the front lead in the industry and to address issues pertaining to public relations.

During the conference it was agreed upon that; public relations as a profession has been misunderstood and largely unappreciated over the years, especially as many are unable to identify distinguishing features from its sister professions: advertising and marketing.

This, Nigerian Women in Public Relations has said, is the reason they have authored a free ebook ‘Experiencing Public Relations‘ which was launched on Saturday, March 6.

Tolulope Olorundero, the Editor-in-Chief of Experiencing Public Relations and Founder, Nigerian Women in Public Relations (NGWiPR), while speaking said that “NGWiPR is an independent social impact organisation and their aspiration is to be fulfilled with the work they do as PR professionals”.

The keynote speaker, Motola Oyebanjo charged women in public relations to rise up to the challenge, to make notable changes in society, and encourage other women to rise up in their field.

Oyebanjo in her presentation, charged the participants and women in public relations to ‘learn more, do more and be more’.

Oyebanjo also quoted Daniel J. Boorstin saying, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some hire public relations officers.”

One of the panelists Martha Okpeke, an Associate Director at MediaCraft Associates Limited (one of the leading PR firms in Nigeria), spoke about how public relations has saved companies and helped them save their customers.



