IVM Cruise: Innoson Vehicle Motors Launches Ride-Hailing Service

Innoson Vehicle Motors has launched its brand of ride-hailing service, IVM Cruise.

It begins at Enugu with other cities coming. The IVM Cruise ride-hailing service from Nigeria’s foremost vehicle manufacturing company is unique as it offers drivers, aptly named pilots, a chance of becoming owners of brand new Innoson vehicles after a period of three years in which the cost of these vehicles would have been pai

IVM Cruise is a technology-driven ride-hailing service. It offers commuters a platform for requesting pickups and drop-offs from their various locations to their destinations.

The IVM Cruise service is designed to operate on an incremental digital architecture in line with modern trends in the city transportation industry.