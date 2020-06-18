Ituah Ighodalo Pays Tribute to Late Wife Ibidun in Candlelight Service

Ituah Ighodalo, a senior pastor of Trinity House Church in Lagos, has organised a candlelight service in the name of Ibidun, his late wife, who recently died in her sleep.

The service, which held on Wednesday, three days after the 39-year-old socialite died of a heart attack in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, witnessed both tears and praise-singing.

Among those who were present was the husband of the deceased himself, who occasionally took to the stage as instrumentalists performed soulful songs, prayed for him, and consoled the clergyman.

On the same day when Ibidun had died, Ituah had surprised well-wishers after he officiated a church member’s funeral. He also opened up on how the news of his wife’s death had “shattered” his life.

Before Ibidun’s death, the philanthropist was spotted in a viral video hugging her husband and making complimentary comments about how difficult it was to say goodbye to the clergyman.

Asue Ighodalo, a member of the deceased’s family, had in a statement to TheCable Lifestyle, said that details of her burial ceremony and other arrangements thereto would be communicated.

“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information on burial proceedings will be provided in due course,” it read.

It is however, understood that the remains of the deceased will be buried on Saturday.

