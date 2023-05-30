ITASPA’s Costa Charges Tinubu To Prioritise Alternative Energy

Philip Costa, the founder of Incorporated Trustees of Advocates of Solar Panels Association (ITASPA), a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged Nigeria’s new President, Bola Tinubu, to prioritise alternative energy solutions as a key component of his government’s agenda.

In an interview with BizWatch Nigeria, Costa expressed an opinion that there is a pressing need for a transition to clean and renewable energy sources in order to address climate change and achieve long-term environmental sustainability.

“The global community is facing an unprecedented environmental crisis, with climate change posing significant challenges to our planet’s future. As a responsible and forward-thinking government, it is crucial for the Tinubu administration to embrace alternative energy technologies as a central part of their policy framework. The promotion of clean energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power can lead to reduced carbon emissions, improved air quality, and increased energy security.

“I believe that by making alternative energy a priority, the Tinubu-led administration can contribute significantly to building a greener, cleaner, and more prosperous future for all Nigerians. I likewise think placing a strong emphasis on alternative energy is essential to accelerate progress and mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change. By adopting policies that support the growth of renewable energy infrastructure and incentivize private investment in clean technologies, the government can create a robust and resilient energy sector while simultaneously fostering economic growth and job creation,” the ITASPA convener stated.

Costa, however, expressed his organisation’s readiness to collaborate with the Tinubu, offering their expertise, research, and advocacy to support the development and implementation of effective policies and initiatives related to alternative energy.