Italy vs Argentina: How To Watch Finalissima, Team News & Possible Line-ups

June 1, 2022 71

Italy vs Argentina: As part of a renewed partnership between CONMEBOL and UEFA, European Champions, Italy, will go head-to-head against the Messi-led Argentina (South America) champion at the Wembley Stadium on June 1st, 2022.

After 28years of trying, Argentina won the 2021 Copa América, toppling Brazil 1–0 in the final.

When and where is the Finalissima being played?

Finalissima 2022 will take place on Wednesday June 1, 2022, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 local time (BST). The match is being held at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The fixture will be a one-off game played over 90 minutes. If it ends level at the end of regulation time, the tie will head straight to penalties.

Who will play in Finalissima 2022?

The 2022 edition of the Finalissima will feature Italy and Argentina.

Italy booked their place in the match by virtue of winning UEFA Euro 2020 (held in 2021), claiming the European spot having defeated England on penalties in the final, which was also held at Wembley.

Argentina qualified by ending their 28-year wait for a trophy by winning the 2021 Copa América, toppling Brazil 1–0 in the final.

Italy vs Argentina team news

This will be Giorgio Chiellini’s 117th and final appearance for Italy before he retires from international football.

Domenico Berardi, Federico Chiesa and Ciro Immobile are all out with injury, while Andrea Pinamonti and Davide Frattesi are among the 12 in the squad looking to make their debuts for Italy.

Head to head results

Italy wins: 6

Draws: 5

Argentina wins: 5

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

The match will be shown live on DSTV, GoTV and other streaming channels.