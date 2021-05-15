Itakpe-Warri Railway Line Vandals Apprehended

May 15, 2021 86

Some individuals, who allegedly destroyed Itakpe-Warri railway tracks and carted away the rail rods, have been apprehended.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Itakpe-Warri railway line in September 2020 and the railway line connects Warri in Delta state to Ajaokuta in Kogi state.

The rail line also provides freighting and haulage services, thereby improving economic activities.

The alleged perpetrators were caught on tape cutting the rail tracks with a saw like tool, thereby putting lives of passengers in grave danger.

READ ALSO: 149 Movies Produced In Lagos, Highest In Q1 2020 – NBS

It was discovered that some bolts and knots were also removed, indicating that the vandals’ were prepared to cart away the iron rails.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, stated that the incident was identified to have happened within KM 30, Adogo, a Kogi state section of the rail.

This development comes few days after the NRC announced arrest of two persons suspected of vandalising rail tracks along Kaduna-Zaria rail line.

Haruna Sabo, the NRC northern district engineer who made the announcement, said those arrested were members of a syndicate that specialises in removing rail clips that hold sleepers and rail tracks together