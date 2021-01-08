fbpx
‘It Is Unacceptable’ – Biden Condemns Authorities’ Reaction To Capitol Demonstration

January 8, 2021026
US President-elect Joe Biden has said that authorities have treated pro-Trump supporters that broke into the US Capitol less harshly than Black Lives Matter protesters.

In a tweet Biden ssaid that if it had the Black Lives protesters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, the case would have been different, as they would have been treated differently.

He said that the truth was acknowledged and was “unacceptable”.

Biden said, “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday… they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol.

“We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable.”

After months of hostility from incumbent President Donald Trump, the United States Congress certified Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

Capitol Unrest

On Wednesday, pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to halt the certification of Biden, a move that was inflamed by Trump’s statement over his defeat at the Nov. 3 election.

Trump, for weeks, had claimed that the election was rigged against him, launching salvos of lawsuits to overturn the election.

Courts in the US jettisoned the cases, as they were based in any substantial evidence, however, he advanced with his assertions.

Prior to the event on Wednesday, top Republican lawmakers had pledged their support to overturn stall the certification but backpedaled after the incident of Wednesday, condemning it and describing it as “shameful”.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

