It Is Insensitive To Missing Victims’ Families To Resume Abuja-Kaduna Train Service – FG

The Federal Government has stated that it will be insensitive to missing victims’ families to resume the Abuja-Kaduna train service while some of the passengers who were seized by terrorists during the train attack on March 28 are still missing.

This was in line with what was stated about actions being taken to prevent future terrorist attacks by using cutting-edge technology-based surveillance systems.

According to a statement by the government, the DSS-approved system used by the government of Kano State to thwart terrorist activities in the enormous Falgore forest is also one of the choices.

After meeting with the President on April 1, the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, confirmed that local bandits operating in the states of Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, and Kebbi collaborated with Boko Haram terrorists to carry out the attack that resulted in at least eight fatalities and numerous injuries among the passengers, as well as at least 41 kidnappings.

Since then, train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route have been suspended, creating doubts about the government’s intention to resume travel.

In response to questions on Wednesday, The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo listed two elements that, in his opinion, form the basis of the Abuja-Kaduna train services.

They include the need for appropriate surveillance along the rails and the traumatised relatives of terrorists still held captive.

He claimed that the government is taking into account all of its monitoring possibilities, including Public-Private Partnerships.

Sambo said, “There are two core matters at the heart of the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna rail services. And these core issues are one, families are traumatised over their loved ones that are still in captivity.