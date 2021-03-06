It Costs N1.2m To Transport Containers From Lagos To Kano By Road

March 6, 2021 89

Transportation of containers from Lagos to Kano costs about N1.2 million, stated the Managing Director of Dala Inland Dry Port, Ahmed Rabiu.

Rabiu disclosed this Friday while touring the port in the Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano State.

He said that Kano State was looking to “favourably compete with Lagos in terms of revenue generation”, and in view of this, a $27 million inland port is under construction.

The project is expected to be completed in December.

Rabiu also disclosed that amenities such as electricity, security, water supply, among other things gulped N2.3 billion.

READ ALSO: AfDB, SEC Signs $400,000 Deal To Develop Capital Market

He said that the construction of the port would reduce the loss of containers in transit.

He said, “When completed, the cost of transportation will drastically reduce because while it costs about N1.2 million to take containers from Lagos to Kano by road, it will cost not more than N200,000 by rail.

“Containers berthed at the Lagos ports will be transported on the old rail lines to Kano in 24 hours, just as the project will enhance the reactivation of trans-Sahara commercial activities.”