ISWAP Has Not Invaded FCT Community – Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied that the terrorist group Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), has invaded the capital metropolis.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, ongoing media publications about the invasion are “erroneous” and misleading, assuring residents not to panic and to go about their daily lives.

“The latest of such is an erroneous publication in circulation in some sections of the media suggesting a Terrorist invasion of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) into the outskirts of the Territory making war chants as they stormed the Karshi resident of a Defence journalist.”

“The news is baseless on all fronts as the said journalist refuted all highlighted parts maliciously amplified to suggest a terrorist invasion. Preliminary investigation also shows that nothing of such happened in the mentioned area and the FCT as a whole. Residents are therefore urged to go about their lawful duties without the fear of harassment and molestation of any kind or from any quarters, ” it read.

DSP Adeh also stated that the Territorial Security has recently revisited the existing Security Architecture, refactored challenges, and proposed corresponding solutions to the Territory’s emerging dynamics of crime and criminality.

The Command also disclosed that it had arrested several gunrunners, disrupted channels of prohibited substances/drug peddling, and arrested perpetrators.

“The detection and destruction of imminent criminal hideouts and execution of a general security sweep from the city centres to the suburbs displacing criminal elements have also been evident with the above,” it also said.

Babji Sunday, Commissinoer of Police (CP), reassured residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to reducing crime and criminality to the bare minimum, nd urged members of the public to always verify news before spreading it.

He emphasized the importance of maximizing the availability of the command’s various channels of complaint in promptly reporting suspicious or abnormal activities, as follows: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 09022222352.