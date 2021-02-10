fbpx
Islamic Movement Of Nigeria Demand Release Of El-Zakzaky, Wife

February 10, 2021029
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) demand the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife who are being detained by the government in spite of a Federal High Court judgement ordering his release.

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) embarked on a peaceful protest to demand the release of their leader and his wife.

Abdullahi Musa, the spokesperson of the group, revealed to Channels Television on Wednesday during the protest, that the supporters are ready to lay their lives down to ensure the release of their leader.

He decried the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife since December 2015 over a clash with the convoy of a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The group while renewing their confidence in the national human rights commission to address their petition vowed to continue its peaceful protest in the nation’s capital until their leader is released.

READ ALSO: Lawmakers Summon NNPC, Others Over N3.9 Trillion Unremitted Income

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the trial of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zeenat, was on January 26, 2021, adjourned to March 8 and 9, 2021, for further hearing.

