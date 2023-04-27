Isidore Launches Jinja Apps, Revolutionizes Agri-Tech In Nigeria

Isidore Agritech Limited is revolutionizing agri-tech in Nigeria with the launch of Jinja Marketplace and Jinja Agent Apps which provides seamless platforms that connect buyers and sellers of agro commodities, extension services, and financing.

By leveraging advanced technology, the Jinja Agent and Marketplace apps offer convenient and efficient solutions for the agriculture industry in Nigeria. With the Jinja Agent app, farmers and aggregators can effortlessly connect with the market by dialing *347*465# to sell their commodities, access extension services, purchase input seeds, and obtain insurance coverage.

Additionally, the Jinja Marketplace app provides agro-businesses with a user-friendly platform to compare and purchase high-quality agro commodities from multiple sellers in Nigeria. This app saves time and money for buyers by providing competitive prices, secure payment options, real-time notifications, and buyer/seller ratings to ensure a safe and seamless experience.

Speaking on the launch, Pamela Adie, Vice-President, Business Development, Isidore noted that Jinja is enabling access to a grid value chain more conveniently. She said, “Jinja is more than just a digital marketplace. One of our goals is to reduce wastage by making sure that farmers and aggregators have access to a wider pool of buyers in an instant, and that agro businesses can see, compare prices, and buy high-quality commodities in bulk without having to go to the farms or markets.”

“Beyond that, we want to improve the quality of life of our farmers and aggregators, so they can buy insurance, get access to financing, and earn a share of our profits on every single transaction! Jinja empowers farmers, aggregators, and businesses with the tools and support they require to grow their businesses faster”, she added.

Speaking on the Jinja platform, Valentine Eke, the product manager at Isidore, elaborated that Jinja features a user-friendly interface that allows farmers, aggregators, and businesses to easily navigate and meet their agric needs.

Jinja Marketplace App and Jinja Agent App are now available for download on the Google Play Store.