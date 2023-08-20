Isese Day: Ogun Govt Declares Public Holiday For Civil Servants

Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, has announced Monday, August 21, 2023, as a public holiday to honor the annual Isese Day.

Traditional religious believers set aside Isese Day to honour Yoruba culture and heritage.

Governor Abiodun welcomed the prevailing harmony among members of various religions in Gateway State, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran.

He stated that the decision to give Isese Day special attention was made to maintain the culture of honouring the traditions of the Ogun people and to ensure the maintenance of unity and harmony among the state’s three major religions.

The governor emphasized his support for and respect for all religions in the state.

He also underlined his administration’s dedication to promoting, preserving, and nurturing our people’s culture and customs.

While thanking traditional religion followers on the occasion, he also advised them to rejoice with decency and avoid behaviors that could jeopardize the state’s existing tranquility.