Isese 2023: Oyo Gov Declares Monday Public Monday

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has announced Monday a public holiday to commemorate the 2023 Isese Day.

“Makinde approves August 20 as Isese Day, declares Monday a public holiday.

The Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved that August 20 of every year as Isese Day in the state,” the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Sulaimon Olanrewaju said in a statement.

“To this end, the governor has declared Monday, August 21, 2023, as the maiden public holiday to commemorate the day.”

The statement cited a circular from the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, encouraging traditional worshippers in the state to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the state in particular and the country in general.

It stated that Makinde’s support of Isese Day demonstrates the governor’s “commitment to inclusivity and respect for all religious practices in the state.”

The announcement follows a similar one by the Lagos State Government, which proclaimed Monday a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Isese Day.

Osun and Ogun states have also proclaimed a work-free day for the festivities.