Is Your Salary Enough?

May 24, 20220160
How often do you calculate your money? How long do you spend wondering what consumed your money? If you lost money or if your salary was paid in full? Is your salary enough for your spendings? Are you able to save and get the things you need?

Salary is an amount of money paid to workers. With the recent inflation and economic crisis, the prices of things have gone up, cost of living is off the chart and no longer can some people afford to eat three times a day.

BizWatch Nigeria will on Wednesday, 25th May 2022 hold a Twitter Space Conversation on the topic “How To Survive As A Salary Earner Amidst Inflation In Nigeria”. The conversation will hold by 7 pm via Twitter.

To provide the best session, advice, recommendation and better understanding, the following persons who are experts in the business world will be speaking on this issue.

Our speakers are: Dr Oluwashogo Oyeniyi, Oluwaseyi Onibudo, Oyinkansola Amazing-Grace and Augustine Arunah. The conversation will be moderated by Adepeju Aina.

Dr Oluwashogo Oyeniyi

Dr Shogo is a highly sought speaker and a certified life coach with a passion for maximum productivity and all-around excellence. As a Coach, he trains corporate executives, teams and private individuals with his aptly designed courses tailored to meet the particular need of any organization or individual.

He is also an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador.

Oluwaseyi Onibudo

Oluwaseyi is an experienced digital marketing, product marketing, and growth manager. He is currently the Head of Digital Marketing at Aladdin Digital Bank a fintech startup building the platform for Africa’s emerging gig economy.

Oyinkansola Amazing-Grace

Oyinkansola is a fiction author and content expert. She currently work as a freelance SEO writer and content marketing manager at Animalz. She has worked as a marketing associate at Hera Marketing, driving content marketing for enterprise and SaaS companies. She also worked with Jetseed, a fintech that helps people save, manage their money and build wealth.

Augustine Arunah

Augustine Arunah is a seasoned Economist and Strategic Analyst. He is passionate and well-focused in the areas of Capital Market Investment Advisory; Business Development Strategies; Markets and Marketing Strategies, Project and Risk Management Consultancy. He currently works at SM and LB Consulting.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

