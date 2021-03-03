Is There Scarcity Of Meat In Lagos?

March 3, 2021 63

The recent road blockage which affects the flow of food and livestock from the North to the South has resulted in an increase in price and scarcity of food especially meat in the market.

Checks by BizWatch Nigeria showed that perishable food items and meat have become scarce in Lagos markets and the limited quantity available are now expensive. Due to the scarcity of meat, the prices of chicken, turkey and fish have increased.

The decision by food vendors in the northern part of Nigeria to cut off supply to the southern part of the country has elicited reactions with some southern state governments and farmers dismissing the blockade and stating that it is an opportunity for the South to boost its food production capacity.

Road blockage

Recall that cattle and foodstuff dealers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria on Thursday last week stopped supplies to the South.

Their action followed the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands, which include payment of ₦47 5million compensation for the destruction of lives and property during the #EndSARS protest and last month’s crisis in Shasha, Oyo State.

To enforce the strike, the union’s task force prevented the members from transporting livestock and food from the north to the southern part of the country.

Many trucks, which disobeyed its directives, were stopped along the Jebba-Kaduna road last Friday, prompting the military to intervene.

Price Change

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the prices of vegetables in Lagos markets have soared by as much as 200 per cent as a result of blockage of food and cattle by traders from the North, which began last week.

Implication

A meat vendor at Abattoir – Ipaja, a Lagos suburb, who spoke to BizWatch Nigeria revealed that they (the meat vendors) have not been able to sell meat neither have they been able to kill cows due to the scarcity.

He also lamented that the scarcity of meat has affected his business and he has not been able to make money.

The scarcity of food and livestock will result in an increase in price and further scarcity; panic buying might arise and inflation would rise. The instability of the electricity does not give room for bulk buying, which leaves some to either buy fuel or to buy food in smaller quantity.

The price of chicken since the scarcity of meat has gone up, no doubt that the price of fish would also rise, taking advantage of the situation.

The economy which fell during the lockdown has since been struggling to rise; inflation, insecurity and poverty are now crippling Nigeria’s economy.

Lack of protein and expensive foodstuff can lead to food feeding, malnutrition and other health challenges.

Solution

The recent actions by the Northerns have not only lead to scarcity of food but increase in price of foodstuff.

Is there a way forward? Yes, there is. The South needs to set up in terms of agriculture and livestock to fill in the gap and to boost the economy. This is an opportunity for the South to take control and take control of food production and distribution. Total reliance on the North for foodstuff and livestock should not be encouraged anymore, in fact, Southerns should be encouraged to cultivate food.

Reactions

Nigerians took to the social media page to lament about the scarcity and increase in price.

