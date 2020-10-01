Is gomoney The Best Digital Bank Nigeria? 

October 1, 2020 16

Wherever you may live in Nigeria, there is one thing we all can agree on- and that is that it is a nightmare to have the need to physically appear in a Nigerian bank banking hall. A month ago, I was debited of ten thousand Naira by a bank I shall not name (because it makes no difference; banks do it) and to date, I have not gone there in person. To me, ten thousand Naira is not worth the stress of queuing under the hot sun.

However, it isn’t so much of a big deal because you don’t have to make complaints. However, what happens when the amount of money is larger or when you have to upgrade your account, solve BVN related issues, and actually withdraw from the bank? What do you do?

My search for a solution brought me upon gomoney. If you’re anything like me, I was skeptical and nodded politely when my coworkers suggested it. This was because I’ve had my fair share of problems with other digital bank apps. However, after having another ten thousand naira debit without any help from banks as they required my physical presence, I became desperate and decided to try the gomoney.

Soon after using the bank app, I was wowed. It made it easy to regret not having gotten to know of the bank sooner. gomoney offers services that rival digital banks worldwide. However, when people call it the best Digital Bank in Nigeria, is it a stretch? Is gomoney actually the best in Nigeria? Let’s find out!

Getting Started

It was relatively easy to get the app from your app store. I mean, all I had to do was make a few clicks and the app was downloaded. Yay! It took up only 20 MB to do so and when it was unpacked, it took up 44.18 MB. Next, I had to enter my phone number and after receiving an OTP, I was verified. Then I began to use the app. Yes, it was that easy.

Meanwhile, here are the top five things I discovered about the gomoney:

Fast Transfer

With a good network, it rivals the best bank apps around. Transfers are executed speedily and since the app’s layout is user-friendly, you can find your way around the app easily. One thing I was worried about, though, is that I wouldn’t be able to make transfers to other banks. However, that fear was unnecessary because, with gomoney, you can send money to other gomoney accounts, other bank accounts, and through links. gomoney charges ₦8.5 per transfer which is amazing when you realize that a lot of banks charge over triple of that to send money to other banks. You can also send receipts of shared money as PDFs or pictures.

In essence, gomoney features fast transfers, pdf/ picture receipts, cheap transfer charges, user-friendly interface, and the ability to send to other banks- all for ₦8.5 per transfer. Plus you can even send money through links.

PHYSICAL ATM CARD

While gomoney App does not offer ATM cards at the moment, the app explained clearly that ATM cards will soon be available.

Tracking Options

One of the major things that had me sold was the tracking tools. With gomoney, you can actually see how much you’ve spent and who you spent it on. This is a major win as I had to get third-party apps to do this with other banks.

If you are very intentional about how much you spend monthly, gomoney is for you.

Splitting Bills

If you frequently go on dates with friends, this will blow your mind. gomoney allows you to split bills with friends whom you go out on dates with. This means that if you and a friend purchase an item together, you can easily share bills and register the cost on the same tab. That is amazing.

Free Virtual Card

Although the ATM card is not yet available, gomoney makes up for that by making a free virtual card available. This allows you to make payments online even on sites that would not normally accept Nigerian MasterCard. This was what got me hooked.

So is it the best app?

These are just some of the features of the gomoney. While I would love the ATM card to come sooner, the available features are enough to keep me waiting patiently for the promised card. As a satisfied user, I can say that gomoney is the best Digital Bank App in Nigeria and that if you haven’t you should get the app now.