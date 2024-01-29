IRS Requests Tax Returns from Socialite Aisha Achimugu after Lavish Birthday Celebration

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Abuja-based socialite Aisha Achimugu has been asked by the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) to provide details of her annual tax returns following her extravagant 50th birthday celebration. In a now-deleted post on its official platform, FCT-IRS extended birthday wishes to Achimugu while reminding her to fulfill her tax obligations by filing her annual tax returns.

The move by the tax agency follows widespread reports of Achimugu’s lavish birthday celebration on the Caribbean island of Grenada. The celebration, spanning seven days, drew attention for its opulence, with a dedicated website providing details for guests, including visa arrangements, travel schedules, chauffeurs, and information about the event venue.

High-profile individuals, including the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were reportedly in attendance. However, the governor countered claims that his visit was for the birthday party, providing photos of his engagement in Grenada, including presenting a miniature of the Blue Line train to Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Michelle.

Achimugu’s birthday guests were said to have stayed at the exclusive Calivigny Island, a private 80-acre location costing approximately $132,000 per night. Reports indicated that organizers rented the island for seven days, totaling about $924,000, in addition to other charges.

The festivities began on January 16, with guests arriving and concluded on January 23, featuring a luxurious all-white breakfast and a dinner-themed ‘glitz and glam’ before guests bid farewell to Grenada.

In response to media attention, Achimugu released a statement expressing her lack of remorse for how she celebrated her birthday. She described herself as the “most popular person in the world” and emphasized that Nigerians should “expect more.”

Achimugu stated, “I really don’t give a hoot. I’m doing me; I’ve always done me, a happy soul, doing what makes me happy. And again, celebrating people who love me, genuinely love me, who have always been there for me in the last 50 years and even less, but feels like they’ve known me all my life. I thank you all.”