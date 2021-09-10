IPOB’s Sit-at-Home Order Was Only On Social media — Uzodinma

September 10, 2021 158

The Governor of Imo, Hope Uzodimma, has stated that the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit was only on social media platforms.

Buhari was in Imo state on Thursday, to inaugurate some projects executed by the Uzodimma administration.

IPOB declared that Buhari was not welcome in the state and ordered residents of the state to exercise a sit-at-home.

The Governor in an interview on Channels Television stated that residents of the state were excited about the president’s visit and they responded by coming out to welcome him.

READ ALSO: Phone Shipments Into Nigeria Fell By 6.4% in Q2 2021

Uzodinma noted that south-east leaders have also pledged to support the policies of the Buhari administration, adding that the president has shown sufficient interest in the yearnings of the Igbo people.

“What is important to me is that Mr. President visited and you could see the excitement of the entire Igbo nation. The leadership received Mr. President, commended Mr. President, pledged to support Mr. President’s government and policies,” he said.

“When we say this, we mean it. We meant every inch of the word — that we are supporting the president; we are supporting his administration, and we are supporting his policies, because Mr. President has shown sufficient interest in terms of pragmatic approach in listening and being sensitive to the yearnings of Imolites and Igbo people in general.

“We meant it. Our people came. You could see that with the sit-at-home order, which is only a social media sit-at-home order. The sit-at-home order is not in Imo state, because we never issued any sit-at-home order.

“Imo people are excited. lmo people are happy that the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, one united Nigeria with a common destiny, visited Imo, commissioned projects, spoke to his people and we are happy.

“And he left happy. There was no security breach, no incident of disloyalty. There was no violence.”