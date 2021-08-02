IPOB: VON DG Urges Group To Reconsider Planned Lockdown Of South-East

August 2, 2021 179

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has urged the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to reconsider its planned decision to lock down the south-east zone.

IPOB had resolved to enforce a lockdown of the south-east if its leader Nnamdi Kanu was not released from detention by the Federal Government by August 8.

Nnamdi Kanu is being charged with treasonable felony by the Federal Government over his struggle for the secession of the Republic of Biafra.

IPOB Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, had warned that the lockdown, tagged ‘ghost Monday’, includes schools and marketplaces.

According to the IPOB spokesman, the sit-at-home order will commence on Monday, August 9, and will not cease until its demand is met.

On Sunday, Okechukwu released a statement calling on IPOB members to reconsider its decision.

He stated that a lockdown of the zone will bring about a negative impact on the implementation of infrastructural projects by President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in the sub-region.

The VON DG described the decision to lock down the region as an error, which will not deliver meaningful result.

“Let me for the umpteenth time appeal to my brothers in IPOB to sheath their sword, for to lockdown the South-East is simply waging atrocious war against Ndigbo,” the statement reads.

“Accordingly, it will be very big error for IPOB to lockdown the South-East and think they are tough, strategic and will achieve any meaningful result, capital NO.

“IPOB should not cut off Ndigbo’s nose to spite Buhari’s face, for Buhari is compensating with infrastructure. Appointments are transient, and infrastructure is permanent. The Standard Gauge Railroads which will soon cover the entire South-East will demonstrate the efficacy of infrastructure. IPOB, hold on please.”

Okechukwu, however, lauded the adoption of rule of law in the ongoing trial of Kanu.

“Hence, IPOB should be aware that to lock down South-East is nothing but to punish Ndigbo; to degrade against Ndigbo, South-East economy, to starve Ndigbo and akin to the obnoxious civil war doctrine of hunger as the best weapon,” he said.

“My brothers of IPOB clan, put on your thinking cap and be pragmatic, introspect and remember our brothers and sisters who are living in all the towns and villages nationwide, doing well and investing happily and prospering with other ethnic nationalities.”

In April 2017, Kanu was released on health grounds, but jumped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.