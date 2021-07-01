IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Was Arrested In Kenya, Brother Reveals

July 1, 2021 100

The brother of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kingsley Kanu, has revealed that the separatist leader was apprehended in Kenya.

According to a released statement on Wednesday, Kingsley disclosed that his Nnamdi Kanu was held while on a visit to Kenya and “handed over to the Nigerian authorities who then flew him to Nigeria”.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami had stated on Tuesday that Nnamdi Kanu was “intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and Security Services.”

He did not give details of the location of the arrest, but details have emerged that the IPOB leader was baited to an African country with a promise of cash donations and was then arrested.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 1, 2021

It was gathered from Security sources that Nnamdi Kanu was tracked through some members of his organization who were recently apprehended following a massive military operation in the south-east.

Kingsley said Kanu has been “subjected to the most serious violations of international law” because of his quest for self-determination.

“Whilst visiting Kenya, Nnamdi Kanu was detained and handed over to the Nigerian authorities who then flew him to Nigeria,” he said.

“My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law. Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit.

“Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.”

He asked the British High Commission in Nigeria to “insist upon my brother’s immediate release.”

“They must guarantee his safety and security. Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here,” he said.