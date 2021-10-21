IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Pleads Not Guilty To All Charges

October 21, 2021 101

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday pled not guilty to the seven amended charges brought against him by the Federal Government (FG).

The IPOB leader was re-arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja, saying he was innocent of all the allegations levelled against him.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Transfer

The court during the course of the hearing refused Kanu’s application for transfer to Kuje Correctional Centre from the DSS facility where he has been held.

However, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, allowed three persons of his choice to visit him at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility.

The case has been adjourned to November 10, 2021, to hear his application, challenging the competence of the charges.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that FG recently amended the charges against him raising them to seven counts as against the five counts he was previously being tried for. The new charges border on treasonable felony and terrorism.