IPOB: “Nigeria Recognizes Your Efforts, Sacrifice” – Buhari To Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday praised Nigeria’s security and intelligence agencies for their work in arresting the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and raiding the home of Sunday Igboho, ‘Yoruba Nation’ activist.

President Buhari’s praise was relayed through a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson.

President Buhari said the security agencies demonstrated “significant deftness, guile and secrecy in carrying out these missions.

“This level of professionalism must be sustained and brought to bear as we focus on extracting from our society those who have found a new job in targeting students, rural dwellers and our citizens in the North-West.

“The nation recognizes their efforts and sacrifice.”

Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the IPOB leader was arrested on June 29, 202 and extradited to Nigeria.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, while listing the charges, said that the government arrested Nnamdi Kanu on charges bordering on treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms, terrorism, and overseeing an unlawful society.

Nnamdi Kanu has remained a controversial figure, pushing for an independent Biafra, comprising of states in the Southeastern part of Nigeria, through a referendum.

Fair Trial

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would receive a fair trial.

This was in response to queries by Nigerians concerning the conducting of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial after he was apprehended by Nigerian security agencies after jumping bail in 2017.

Mohammed said that Kanu would receive the fair trial he denied victims of the violence that he “instigated through his broadcasts and tweets”.