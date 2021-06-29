fbpx
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Detention Till July 26

COVERLEGALPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

June 29, 2021057
A Federal High Court in Abuja has asked the Department of State Service (DSS) to detain Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in its custody till July 26.

Kanu was arrested abroad on Sunday, flown back to the country and was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako on Tuesday.

Nyako was the judge who granted him bail on health grounds in 2017 but Kanu flouted the bail, forcing the judge to revoke it.

He eventually fled abroad but continued to incite his followers who floated the Eastern Security Network, an armed wing of IPOB.

On Tuesday, counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, requested an order from the court to detain the arrested IPOB leader at the DSS facility pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Justice Nyako, who granted the plea, adjourned the matter until July 26 for trial continuation.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, during a press conference on Tuesday, informed Nigerians that IPOB’s leader was extracdited to Nigeria on Sunday by the Nigerian Government to face a series of charges.

The minister said that the government arrested Nnamdi Kanu on charges bordering on treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms, terrorism, and overseeing and unlawful society.

Kanu is also being accused of instigating violence, especially in the South Eastern Nigeria, that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, paramilitary, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting.

