IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In Court Amid Heavy Security Presence

October 21, 2021 107

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is in court for trial.

According to an anonymous source, Kanu was brought to the federal high court in Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and that he “is in the courtroom”.

”At about 1000hrs his Lordship came into the courtroom and the trial commences,” he said.

Nnamdi Kanu was apprehended in June and repatriated to Nigeria to stand trial after he jumped bail in 2017 — he has been in DSS custody ever since.

The charges against the IPOB leader was recently amended by the federal government.

He will therefore be re-arraigned on a seven-count charge as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

The entrance to the court and street leading to the court building is filled with the DSS, the Nigerian Army, and officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

Only journalists with clearance are allowed near the court premises.

Employees of the court who arrived in buses were required to stand in a queue and were screened before gaining entrance into the premises.