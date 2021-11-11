IPOB: Kanu’s Lawyer Denied Access Into Courtroom

November 11, 2021 166

The American lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, Bruce Fein was denied access into the courtroom on Wednesday while trying to enter the courtroom during the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The lawyer has threatened to drag Nigeria to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged gross violation of his client’s rights.

Fein said, “Today was the fifth time I was told I could not enter the courtroom despite the court’s previous order that Nnamdi could have access to any three persons he wants to.

“I had the chance to talk briefly to him on my way to the courtroom. It is clear that I am the target in particular. That’s the reason why this proceeding did not transpire today.

“And I’m here to tell Nigerians and the international community that I’m taking this to international tribunals. It is clear that the Nigerian tribunals are compromised.”

The lawyer said he will petition “the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in Geneva, the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the ICC in the Hague and I’ll be going to the United States Congress and urging that sanctions be considered against Nigeria for gross violations of fundamental human rights”.

“I’m here not to be an irritant but there are huge international law issues that are present in Nnamdi Kanu’s case. I’m here because I’m an international expert to provide more enlightenment on what legal issues are present here,” Fein added.