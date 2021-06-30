IPOB: How Nnamdi Kanu Was Baited With Cash Donation Promise

June 30, 2021 95

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was baited with a promise of cash donation in millions of dollars to a country in Africa.

Nnamdi Kanu is being charged with treasonable felony following his campaign for the secession of the Republic of Biafra. He fled to the United Kingdom having jumped bail in 2017 after a military operation, code-named “Operation Python Dance”, targeted his family house in Abia state.

According to a report by TheCable, its security sources disclosed that the plan to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu had been “ongoing for a while”.

“He was not arrested in the UK or Brazil or Czech Republic. He was not crated either, contrary to speculations,” the source said.

READ ALSO: NLC Flays El-Rufai, Plans To Embark On Strike Again

The Federal Government is yet to disclose the location where Kanu was arrested with the Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami stating that he was “intercepted” and extradited to Nigeria.

An online newspaper, THEWILL, reports that the “interception” took place in Ethiopia, where it said Kanu had been residing for a while.

Another newspaper THISDAY specifically named Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, as the location where he was arrested.

It was learnt that intelligence on Kanu’s movement was gathered from some arrested members of IPOB who were following a massive military operation in the south-east region.

The security agencies worked through the links to give the IPOB leader the impression that he was going to be given some “millions of dollars” in cash donations to the organization.

He was said to have decided to collect the money himself “because of the huge amount involved”.

Kanu even kept his associates in the dark about his mission, according to the security sources who said the top hierarchy did not know his whereabouts on the day he was arrested.

He had been having a crisis of confidence with some of his lieutenants over financial matters.

On arriving at the location where he was to collect the ‘donation’, he was arrested by that country’s security agencies and Interpol, and deported to Nigeria, the source said.

This has brought an end to the long-running episode since he left Nigeria while on bail.

His trial is expected to resume on July 26.