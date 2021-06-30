IPOB: ‘Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu Not The End Of Biafra’ – Northern Groups

June 30, 2021 97

The Coalition of Northern Groups has called the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu not the end of the Biafran agitation.

The group through a statement which was released by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, called on the Federal Government (FG) to allow the full course of justice to take effect, adding that a referendum is necessary to determine the defined outcome of all agitations for sovereignty.

“Nobody should make the mistake of assuming that the arrest is anywhere near the end of the Biafran affair.

“We stand our ground that a referendum must be held to determine this and all other agitations for self-determination from any part of the country,” the statement read in part.

The group also said it received the news of the arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu with mixed feelings of apprehension and appreciation.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that Abubakar Malami revealed that IPOB’s leader was taken extradited to Nigeria on Sunday by FG to face a litany of charges.

The coalition appreciated FG’s effort and the agencies that made this possible, particularly the International Police and authorities of the United Kingdom for honouring their obligations with Nigeria.

It, however, noted that apprehension will remain until the full course of justice takes effect.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on June 19, 2021, the Northern Consensus Movement (NCM) placed a ₦100 million bounty on Nnamdi Kanu.