BREAKING: IPMAN Suspends Strike

The northern chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers (IPMAN), has suspended its planned strike.

The union called off the strike after reaching an agreement with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Abuja last night.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the strike returned queues to filling stations on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, leaving many people to struggling because of petrol scarcity.

However, disclosing the suspension of the strike, the General Manager, Corporate Communication department of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Kimchi Apollos said the authority moved in swiftly to apprehend the planned strike as the regulators of the sector.

He said: “In line with the mandate of The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to collaborate with industry stakeholders in ensuring uninterrupted supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) throughout the nation, The Authority held a meeting with the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum (NIPMF) on 5th and 6th September 2022 with the participation of the NNPC Limited.”

Apollos explained that previous engagements and yesterday’s meeting addressed issues regarding bridging claims and other matters.

More to follow...