iPhone 15 Unveiled: Release Date, Price And Features

The iPhone 15 series was one of the big revelations at Apple’s “Wonderlust” presentation on Tuesday. Four new varieties of Apple’s main product will be available later this month, the tech giant revealed on Tuesday from Cupertino, California.

The iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max will all receive cosmetic and technology enhancements, while the charging cord will undergo substantial alterations. The new iPhone range, which was also introduced at Tuesday’s “Wonderlust” event, would start at $799 and go up to $1,199.

Here’s what to know about the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 release date

All four devices in the new iPhone lineup − iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max − will be available for preorder on Sept. 15 and available online and in stores on Sept. 22.

iPhone 15 prices: Plus, Pro, Pro Max

The standard iPhone 15 will start at $799, while the 15 Plus will start at $899. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone Pro Max starts at $1,199.

iPhone 15 colors

The standard models will debut in five colors – pink, black, white, blue and yellow. The iPhones will have aluminum sides and a glass back like the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. The iPhone Pro models will come in dark gray, black, dark blue and light grey and have titanium sides.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus display size

The iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch display, and the 15 Plus will have a 6.7-inch display.

iPhone 15 camera

The standard iPhone 15 models will have an improved camera system that will allow for greater optical zoom and a wide depth of field, switching from a 12-megapixel main camera sensor to a 48-megapixel version.

The new camera has the same resolution as the camera on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple refreshed its Dynamic Island notifications on the iPhone 15.

Dynamic Island returns

The phones will have Dynamic Island, a redesigned notch at the top of the screen that takes up less visual space. The feature was first added to the iPhone 14 Pro models last year as a tool to track ongoing activity, like directions or the music you’re listening to.

iPhone 15 chip, semiconductor

The iPhone 15 base models will get the A16 chip used in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The phones will also have a “U2” ultrawide-band semiconductor, the first since the U1 launched in the iPhone 11 Pro. The new semiconductor improves the location feature, which allows the phone to be tracked more accurately in the Find My app.

Apple introduces Roadside Assistance through a partnership with AAA.

Emergency roadside assistance, Apple also added roadside assistance on the same system used for the SOS feature. Drivers who are lost in an area without cell service will be able to trigger the feature via text which will allow them to share their location via satellite. The feature will launch with AAA as the roadside assistance provider. Those who purchase an iPhone 15 will have access to the feature for two years.

iPhone 15 Pro features: Ring/mute switch going away; titanium sides

The main difference between the iPhone 15 base models and the iPhone 15 Pro is the use of titanium sides, which replaces the stainless steel used since the iPhone X.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models come in two sizes and four different finishes. The titanium is also fingerprint-resistant, unlike the steel version. The switch makes the phone about 10% lighter, and the edges connecting the side and front are less sharp.

The iPhone 15 Pro models will also have the faster A17 chip that the company claims will improve the mobile gaming experience. Apple Pro will also introduce a standby mode with accessible widgets.

The Pro models will no longer have the ring/mute switch, and instead, the switch will be a programmable “Action Button.” Apple’s iPhone Pro smartphones feature a higher-res set of cameras including a 48-megapixel main camera.

iPhone 15 Pro camera

The iPhone 15 Pro models will still have three cameras and a 48-megapixel main camera sensor. It will have new telephoto and ultrawide lenses with more megapixels than the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have an updated telephoto system with enhanced hardware zoom capabilities, which will double the iPhone’s ability to zoom into images with the physical lens from 3X to 5X at 120mm focal length.

Will the new iPhone 15 have USB-C charging?

All of the new iPhones will switch from Lightning to USB-C charging to comply with European Union common charger laws.