Investors Strategise On Print Business At NIPEX

March 14, 2022 538

Stakeholders in the Nigerian print industry will gather at the Nigeria International Print Expo (NIPEX) to brainstorm strategies to make the print business more profitable and sustainable.

At NIPEX 2022, scheduled to hold at the Landmark Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos from March 22 to 24, 2022, companies and professionals in the graphics, prints, and signs industry will brainstorm on the theme: ‘Making print business profitable again in Nigeria’.

West Africa’s largest gathering, the expo, is driven by DCS Integrated Media, a print business and consultancy firm.

Chief Executive Officer, DCS Integrated Media, Tunde Obokhai, said, NIPEX presented an ample opportunity for practitioners and operators in the industry, both local and foreign, as visitors to meet, connect, interact, share innovative ideas, and at the same close business deals.

He said, ‘The continuous effort of concerned print stakeholders and the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) to ensure that the print business becomes profitable again in Nigeria and print contracts are executed locally for national capacity development is the driving force for this year’s graphics, printing, and signs stakeholders’ conference meeting’.

He said over the years, the event has recorded over 30,000 quality visitors and more than 300 exhibitors from Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom, America, China, among other countries, adding that the 2022 edition is more crucial for Nigeria as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections which come with a huge number of printing contracts.

He said notable brands such as Xerox, Konica Minolta, Mimaki, HP, GSW, Gific Printing Solutions, Roland, Canon, Superflux International, Midcomp South Africa, Brothers, White Horse Machinery UK, Coates Brothers West Africa, Sharp, Samsung had been regular exhibitors at the show.

For this year, Xerox, Konica Minolta, Technology Global services, Digitalreality print, Brandville Printz & Promotions, Gific printing solutions, Promo print, Afkar print and publishing, Afra, Queensbridge Nigeria, Tripple Gee, CIS Buro Nigeria and more have confirmed their participation and the convener uses this medium to invite the brand managers of blue chips companies, procurement managers, investors, hotels, schools, churches and the general public to the show as huge discounts await any business sealed at the event.

Folorunso Alakija, a billionaire businesswoman and vice chairman of Digitalreality Print Limited, a foremost printing and corporate support services provider, will chair the opening ceremony. Through this position, she will drive the ongoing campaign of boosting profitability and increasing sustainability in the printing industry.

The convener also announced Digitalreality Prints Limited as the official printer for the programme. In addition, DCS has partnered with Fairtrade, organizers of agro and plastprintpack exhibition, to co-locate the 2022 edition of NIPEX with the 7th edition of plastprintpack Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading plastics, printing, and packaging trade show conference.

Exhibitors from 15 countries will showcase adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African Market in agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging. They are expected to come from Bulgaria, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, and the UAE.