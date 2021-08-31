fbpx

Investors Shed N90bn, As Stock Exchange Dives Into Red Zone

August 31, 2021
The Nigerian stock exchange lost its positive momentum, starting the week on a bearish note, as the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.40 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.48 trillion, against the N20.57 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,326.67 from 39,485.65.

The volume of shares closed at 301.01 million from the 232.85 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,715 against 3,351.

Share values dropped to N1.53 billion against N1.85 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N3.90 kobo, up 9.86 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N2.01 kobo, up 9.84 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.36 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

PRESCO: Closed at 79.50 kobo, up 8.90 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.52 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

Top Losers

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.03 kobo, down 7.73 percent

ETERNA: Closed at N6.96 kobo, down 7.20 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.58 kobo, down 6.45 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N4.56 kobo, down 5 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.76 kobo, down 4.86 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 51.69 million shares traded by investors.

Following was HONYFLOUR with a share volume of 43.73 million.

CHIPLC follows with 17.60 million shares.

Others are OANDO with shares of 16.11 million and UPDC with 15.11 million shares.

Investors Shed N90bn, As Stock Exchange Dives Into Red Zone
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

