Investors Shed N426 Billion In Continuous Losing Streak

February 11, 2021

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N425.919 billion on Wednesday, bringing the month-to-date loss close to N1 trillion as selling pressure weighed on a market affected by loss-making since February began.

Investors put up large volumes of shares in Fidson, CAP, Regal Insurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and Sunu Assurance for sale, making them contribute the most to the downtrend.

A 3.70 percent tumble in the Industrial Index to 1,963.12 index points also aided loss.

Market breadth was negative with 37 losers emerging against 13 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) slipped by 1.96 percent to 40,696.01 index points while market capitalisation dropped by N426 billion to N21.290 trillion at the end of Wednesday’s trading session.

Year to date, the index was up by 1.06 per cent.

Top Five Gainers

Niger Insurance Plc led the flock of gainers, appreciating by 10 percent to close at N0.22.

Champion Breweries Plc added 9.82 percent to end today’s trade at N3.02.

Wapic Plc went up by 7.41 percent to N0.58. A

The shares of Academy Plc rose to N0.35, notching up 6.06 percent in the process.

Guinness Plc completed the top 5, climbing by 4.83 percent to N20.60.

Top Five Losers

Etranzact Plc was the worst-performing stock, declining by 10 percent to close at N2.25.

CAP Plc fell to N18, losing 10 percent.

Fidson Plc dipped to N5.40, recording 10 percent depreciation.

Sunu Assurance Plc shed 10 percent to close at N0.81.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc closed at N0.27, going down by 10 percent.

Top Five Trades

In all, 366.859 million shares estimated at N5.483 billion were traded in 5,718 deals.

Zenith Plc was the most active stock with 43.742 million units of its stocks worth N1.103 billion traded in 527 deals.

About 40.029 million units of FBN Holdings Plc shares priced at N289.261 million exchanged hands in 279 transactions.

GTB Plc traded 35.980 million shares estimated at N1.168 billion in 270 transactions.

Courteville Plc traded 35.119 million shares valued at N7.024 million in 27 deals.

Transcorp Plc had 23.739 million shares valued at N23.228 million traded in 169 deals.