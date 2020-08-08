Investors See ₦58 billion Gain on Nigerian Stock Exchange Equities

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), ended on a bullish note on Friday as investors made N58 billion.

The equities market maintained positive streak throughout the week with blue chip stocks witnessing price rallies.

The sustained rally, according to market monitors, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of undervalued stocks, following renewed appetite in anticipation of share appreciation.

Consequently, at the close of transactions on Friday, market capitalisation appreciated by N58.192 billion or 0.45 per cent to close higher at N13.06 trillion from N13.00 trillion of the previous day.

Similarly, the All Share Index increased by 111.55 basis points or 0.45 percent to close at 25,041.89 index points as against 24,930.34 recorded on Thursday.

A total of 167.13 million shares valued at N2.00 billion exchanged hands in 4,036 deals.

The uptrend was in line with analysts’ expectation of earnings releases in market performance.

Market sentiment remained positive as 23 stocks gained relative to 5 losers. ValueFund led the gainers’ chart by 9.98 per cent to close at N113.50 kobo from an opening of N103.20 kobo per share.

Learnafrca followed by 9.57 per cent to close at N1.03 from an opening of N0.94 kobo per share.

GT Bank Plc had 2.53 per cent to close at N24.35 kobo from an opening of N23.75 kobo per share while Okomuoil had 2.74 per cent to close at N77.00 from an opening of N74.95 kobo per share.

On the losers’ list, UAC Nigeria Plc came tops by 9.49 percent to close at N6.20 kobo from an opening of N6.85 kobo per share.

Others include CHIPLC with 8.89 per cent to close at N0.41 kobo from an opening of N0.45 kobo per share and AIICO Insurance had 3.23 percent to close at N0.90 kobo from an opening of N0.93 kobo per share.

Meanwhile, transactions in the shares of GT Bank Plc topped the activity chart with traded 27.174 million shares valued at N312.617 million.

FBN Holdings, FBNH, followed with 22.964 million shares worth N116.867 million.

Sterling Bank Plc traded 12.640 million shares at N15.093 million, Zenith Bank Plc transacted 11.337 million shares worth N191.771 million.

