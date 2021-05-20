fbpx
Investors Record Massive Loss At End Of Trading Day At Nigerian Stock Market

May 20, 2021042
At the end of the trading day at the Nigerian stock exchange, investors parted with N300 billion, as trade volume shrunk, leading to a fall in the All-Share Index by -1.48 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.03 trillion, a depreciation from N20.33 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,445.09 from 39,022.52.

The volume of shares also declined to 153.64 million from 204.64 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,494 against 3,940.

Share values, however, rose to N2.44 billion against N1.8 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

MRS: Closed at N12.10 kobo, up 10 percent.

SEPLAT: Closed at N682, up 10 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.69 kobo, up 9.74 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.37 kobo, up 8.82 percent.

Top Losers

AIRTELAFRI: Closed at N837, down 10 percent

CILEASING: Closed at N4.50 kobo, down 10 percent.

BOCGAS: Closed at N11.03 kobo, down 9.96 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.75 kobo, down 9.64 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N5.60 kobo, down 8.94 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UACN with 10.01 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 9.63 million.

FIDELITYBK follows with 8.74 million shares.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 8.70 million, and ACCESS with 7.71 million shares.

