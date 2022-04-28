fbpx

Investors Record Gain At Trading In Nigeria Exchange

April 28, 2022038
Nigerian Stock Exchange

On Wednesday, Investors documented a marginal increase of N1.7bn at the end of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited (NGX).

The NGX All-Share Index rose from 48,568.57 basis points to 48,571.75 basis points, while the market capitalisation of equities listed on the NGX rose from N26.183tn to N26.185.
Eighteen companies recorded gains at the end of trading on Wednesday, while the equities of 23 companies depreciated.

246.7 million shares valued at N2.32bn were traded by investors in 5,033 deals.

Academy and Wema Bank topped the gainers’ list as their share prices rose by 9.92 per cent and 9.88 per cent to N1.33 kobo and N3.67 kobo each, while Cadbury and UPDC’s share prices rose by 9.68 per cent and 9.09 per cent to N8.50 kobo and 0.96 kobos, respectively.

Ikeja Hotels and Lickstock topped the losers’ list as their share prices fell by 9.68 per cent and 9.5 per cent to N1.40 kobo and N1.62 kobo, while Chi Plc and Union Bank’s share prices fell by 9.38 per cent and 6.25 per cent to 58 kobos and N6.00 kobo, respectively.

Cordros Capital research said, “For most of today’s session, the Nigerian equities market traded quietly; however, gains recorded in BUACEMENT (+1.0 per cent) and Guinness (+7.5 per cent) ensured the market closed higher amid profit-taking on some banking names.

“Thus, the All-Share Index increased by 1bp to 48,571.75 points, with the month-to-date and year-to-date returns unchanged at +3.4 per cent and +13.7 per cent, respectively.”

On sector performance, it said, “The Consumer Goods (+0.7 per cent) and Industrial Goods (+0.4 per cent) indices recorded gains, while the banking (-1.5 per cent), insurance (-0.9 per cent), and oil & gas (-0.7 per cent) indices declined.”

Investors Record Gain At Trading In Nigeria Exchange
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

