fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Investors Pocket N23bn As Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Run

August 18, 20210100
Investors Pocket N23bn As Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Run

The Nigerian stock exchange bounced into the green zone, as investors gained N23.4 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.11 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.60 trillion, against the N20.58 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,550.36 from 39,505.4.

The volume of shares closed at 110.77 million from the 141.28 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,305 against 3,393.

Share values appreciated to N3.08 billion against N1.63 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N2.47 kobo, up 9.78 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.30 kobo, up 9.24 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.84 kobo, up 3.70 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.70 kobo, up 3.66 percent.

DANGCEM: Closed at N249.60 kobo, up 3.31 percent.

READ ALSO: South African Bank, Absa, Halts Expansion Plans Into Nigeria

Top Losers

SCOA: Closed at N1.76 kobo, down 9.74 percent

NESTLE: Closed at N1400, down 9.09 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.43 kobo, down 8.51 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 6.35 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 11.93 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 11.06 million.

OANDO follows with 7.30 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 6.19 million and NAHCO with 5.38 million shares.

About Author

Investors Pocket N23bn As Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Run
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Fixtures NEWSLETTERspecial postWorld Cup 2018
June 19, 20180258

2018 FIFA World Cup Match Fixtures – Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Poland v Senegal (H) Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow 13:00 Colombia v Japan (H) Mordovia Arena, Saransk 16:00 Russia v Egypt (A) St Petersbu
Read More
FEC COVERNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
June 3, 20200321

FEC Okays over ₦8 billion for Resumption of Work at Farin Ruwa Waterfalls

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Executive Council has approved over 8 billion naira for the commencement of work at the Farin Ruwa waterfalls in Nasarawa state. The multipurpos
Read More
Pound BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
June 27, 20190220

Pound Heads Back Towards 5-Month Lows On No-Deal Brexit Fears

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sterling edged back towards five-month lows on Wednesday after the top contender to replace Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed his desire to take Britain
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.