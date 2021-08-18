Investors Pocket N23bn As Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Run

August 18, 2021 100

The Nigerian stock exchange bounced into the green zone, as investors gained N23.4 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.11 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.60 trillion, against the N20.58 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,550.36 from 39,505.4.

The volume of shares closed at 110.77 million from the 141.28 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,305 against 3,393.

Share values appreciated to N3.08 billion against N1.63 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N2.47 kobo, up 9.78 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.30 kobo, up 9.24 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.84 kobo, up 3.70 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.70 kobo, up 3.66 percent.

DANGCEM: Closed at N249.60 kobo, up 3.31 percent.

READ ALSO: South African Bank, Absa, Halts Expansion Plans Into Nigeria

Top Losers

SCOA: Closed at N1.76 kobo, down 9.74 percent

NESTLE: Closed at N1400, down 9.09 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.43 kobo, down 8.51 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 6.35 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 11.93 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 11.06 million.

OANDO follows with 7.30 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 6.19 million and NAHCO with 5.38 million shares.