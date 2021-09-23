fbpx

Investors Part With N11bn, As Stock Exchange Maintains Bearish Run

September 23, 2021089
The stock exchange plunges further into the bear zone, with an N11 billion loss, while the All-Share Index (ASI) also dropped by 0.08 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.242 trillion, against the N20.253 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,852.69 from 38,873.85.

The volume of shares closed at 155.77 million from the 184.44 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,256 against 3,809.

Share values depreciated to N1.51 billion against N2.34 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

TRANSCOHOT: Closed at N4.95 kobo, up 10 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.78 kobo, up 9.88 percent.

CONOIL: Closed at N24.55 kobo, up 9.84 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.53 kobo, up 8.16 percent.

NEM: Closed at N2, up 5.26 percent.

Top Losers

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 8.70 percent

UCAP: Closed at N8.55 kobo, down 5 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

ACCESS: Closed at N8.60 kobo, down 3.37 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.46 kobo, down 2.13 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UNIVINSURE with 19.04 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UBA with a share volume of 18.77 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 11.75 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of 10.01 million and UCAP with 8.51 million shares.

