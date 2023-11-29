Investors Opt for Profit-Taking as NGX All-Share Index Slides by 0.44%

Indicating the onset of a profit-taking phase in the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the market’s All-Share Index saw a decline of 0.44%, closing at 71,041.05 points. Equities recorded a loss of N165 billion, causing the market capitalization to dip to N38.875 trillion.

Notably, some of the market’s top gainers for the year, including CWG (down by 9.45%) and DANGCEM (down by 2.44%), witnessed a reduction in gains.

Trading volume also saw a downturn, dropping to 534.619 million units compared to the previous day’s 746.67 million units. The total traded value experienced a slight decrease to N5.62 billion from the previous day’s N5.945 billion.

Key Market Indices for the Day:

NGX All-Share Index: 71,041.05 points

% Day Change: -0.44%

Day’s Lowest: 71,000.10 points

Day’s Highest: 71,438.19 points

% YTD: +38.61%

Market Cap: N38.88 trillion

Volume Traded: 534.62 million

Value: N5.62 billion

Deals: 8,136

Top Gainers:

NSLTECH: +10% to close at N0.66 MECURE: +9.99% to close at N10.13 SUNUASSUR: +9.68% to close at N1.36 CONHALLPLC: +9.17% to close at N1.19 ROYALEX: +6.35% to close at N0.67

Top Losers:

OMATEK: -10% to close at N0.81 IKEJAHOTEL: -9.87% to close at N4.20 NEIMETH: -9.87% to close at N2.01 WAPIC: -9.72% to close at N0.65 CWG: -9.45% to close at N6.90

Top Traded Stocks:

Volume Traded: ACCESSCORP (-0.55%) led with 52.36 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (-1.63%) with 46.56 million units, UPDCREIT (+1.19%) with 46.21 million units, UBA (+1.18%) with 36.35 million units, and UNITYBNK (+0.60%) with 31.25 million units.

Value Traded: ACCESSCORP led with N942.76 million, followed by UBA with N774.30 million, ZENITHBANK (-0.42%) with N358.33 million, GTCO (-0.90%) with N338.64 million, and OANDO (-1.71%) with N319.66 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update: