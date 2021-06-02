Investors Lose N12bn, As Nigerian Stock Market Starts New Month With Loss

June 2, 2021 61

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market ended in a loss, as investors lost N12 billion, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by -0.06 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.02 trillion, a frop from N20.03 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated to 38,414.37 from 38,437.88.

The volume of shares dropped to 272.85 million from the 201.85 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,159 against 3,827.

Share values rose to N2.6 billion against N2.11 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

MORISON: Closed at N1.03 kobo, up 9.57 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 9.43 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.28 kobo, up 9.40 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.72 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

Top Losers

CHAMPION: Closed at N1.91 kobo, down 9.91 percent

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.58 kobo, down 7.94 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N5.75 kobo, down 7.26 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.13 kobo, down 6.61 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UCAP with 23.97 million shares traded by investors.

Following was VERITASKAP with a share volume of 23.11 million.

ETERNA follows with 21.57 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 20.47 million, and TRANSCORP with 16.48 million shares.