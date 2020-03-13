Investors Lose ₦456.96 billion as All-Share Index Drops by 3.72 percent

The sell-offs witnessed in the Nigerian bourse persisted on Thursday, as the All-Share index fell by 3.72 percent to close at 22,695.88. Investors lost about ₦456.96 billion, as market capitalization fell by the same margin to ₦11.827 trillion as against Wednesday’s ₦12.284 trillion.

Trading activity level mirrored the Nigerian bourse ASI index as total volume and value of shares traded reduced by 23.90 percent and 44.43 percent respectively, as 1.058 billion units of shares valued at ₦9.80 billion exchanged hands in 5,501 deals.

anking stocks led by Zenith Bank, UBA and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) were the most active to boost market volume.

Market breadth index was negative as Flour Mills and Nigerian Breweries (-10.00%) led 44 losers as against 3 gainers topped by Caverton (+10.00%).

Sectorial performance was broadly negative yesterday as all the indices closed in the red.

The decline in Tier-one banking stocks such as Zenith Bank (-9.96%), UBA (-9.68%), and Access Bank (-9.30%) placed the banking index as the worst performing index.

The NSE Insurance and Consumer Goods trailed to depreciate by (-5.22%) and (-2.74%) respectively on losses sustained in WAPIC (-10.00%), Mansard (–9.58%), Flour Mills (-10.00%) and Nigerian Breweries (-10.00%).

Consequently, losses in WAPCO (-9.70%) and Oando (-10.00%) prompted a -0.93% and -0.82% decline in the industrial and Oil & Gas indexes.

Top gainers include Caverton gaining 10% closing at N2. 31, SKYAVN gaining 9.83% to closing at N2.57, and StanbicIBTC Bank facing 3.35% to close at N29.30.

Too losers include Nigerian Breweries losing 10% to close at N29. 70; Flour Mills lost 10% to close at N19. 80; MTN Nigeria lost 9.95% to close at N93.20, and Okomu Oil lost 9.93% to close at N55.30.

Source: Nairametrics