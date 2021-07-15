fbpx
Investors Gain N7.9bn, As Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Run

July 15, 2021
The stock exchange recorded a positive market run, as investors gained N7.9 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.04 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.73 trillion against the N19.724 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 37,872.55 from 37,857.24.

The volume of shares also dropped to 197.23 million from the 197.27 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,610 against 3,567.

Share values appreciated to N2.13 billion against N1.92 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

CAPHOTEL: Closed at N2.64 kobo, up 10 percent.

NCR: Closed at N3, up 9.89 percent.

UNITYBK: Closed at N0.63 kobo, up 6.78 percent.

TOTAL: Closed at N168, up 6.06 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.41 kobo, up 5.13 percent.

Top Losers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.70 kobo, down 5.41 percent

CORNERST: Closed at N0.53 kobo, down 5.36 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N3.01 kobo, down 4.14 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.68 kobo, down 2.86 percent.

ACCESS: Closed at N9, down 2.17 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBA with 35.92 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 28.64 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 17.64 million shares.

Others are UPDC with shares of 13.76 million and GTCO with 10.37 million shares.

Investors Gain N7.9bn, As Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Run
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh

