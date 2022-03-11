fbpx

Investors Gain N41.44bn As Multiple Stocks Advance

March 11, 2022
Stock Market Investors gained N41.44bn on Thursday at the end of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The market capitalisation of the equities listed on the NGX rose to N25.52tn on Thursday from N25.48tn on Wednesday.

The NGX All-Share Index also rose to 47,363.98 basis points from 47,287.09 basis points.

Twenty-one companies recorded gains at the end of trading on Thursday, while 20 companies recorded losses.

A total of 261.56 million shares valued at N4.48bn were traded by investors in 4,672 deals.

According to Parthian Securities Limited, the equities market ended on a positive note as investors continued to pick on selected stocks.

It noted that the NGX ASI and the market capitalisation both increased by 0.16 per cent, and investors’ sentiment as measured by market breadth was positive at 1.11x.

“We expect the positive sentiments to continue at tomorrow’s trading session, as buying momentum increases and investors take positions in large-cap stocks,” it stated.

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

