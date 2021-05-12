May 12, 2021 115

The stock market recorded another positive trading day, as investors gained N30 billion while the All-Share Index rose by 0.18 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.53 trillion, an appreciation from N20.49 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,382.96 from 39,312.74.

The volume of shares fell to 296.59 million from 324.18 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,265 against 4,867.

Share values saw a slight rise to N3.36 billion against N3.28 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

MEYER: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

PRESCO: Closed at N78.90 kobo, up 9.58 percent.

UAC-PROP: Closed at N0.83 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.55 kobo, up 9.17 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.60 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

READ ALSO: FMDQ Quotes Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Papers

Top Losers

REGALINS: Closed at N0.31 kobo, down 8.82 percent

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.13 kobo, down 5.83 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N2.10 kobo, down 4.98 percent.

UCAP: Closed at N5.76 kobo, down 4 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.51 kobo, down 3.77 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 58.55 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UACN with a share volume of 38.27 million.

FIDELITYBK follows with 27.15 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 26.42 million, and TRANSCORP with 15.62 million shares.