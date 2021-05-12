fbpx
Investors Gain N30bn At Stock Market, As Unity Bank Jumps Into Gainers’ List

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Investors Gain N30bn At Stock Market, As Unity Bank Jumps Into Gainers’ List

May 12, 20210115
Investors Gain N30bn At Stock Market, As Unity Bank Jumps Into Gainers' List

The stock market recorded another positive trading day, as investors gained N30 billion while the All-Share Index rose by 0.18 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.53 trillion, an appreciation from N20.49 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,382.96 from 39,312.74.

The volume of shares fell to 296.59 million from 324.18 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,265 against 4,867.

Share values saw a slight rise to N3.36 billion against N3.28 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

MEYER: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

PRESCO: Closed at N78.90 kobo, up 9.58 percent.

UAC-PROP: Closed at N0.83 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.55 kobo, up 9.17 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.60 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

READ ALSO: FMDQ Quotes Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Papers

Top Losers

REGALINS: Closed at N0.31 kobo, down 8.82 percent

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.13 kobo, down 5.83 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N2.10 kobo, down 4.98 percent.

UCAP: Closed at N5.76 kobo, down 4 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.51 kobo, down 3.77 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 58.55 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UACN with a share volume of 38.27 million.

FIDELITYBK follows with 27.15 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 26.42 million, and TRANSCORP with 15.62 million shares.

About Author

Investors Gain N30bn At Stock Market, As Unity Bank Jumps Into Gainers’ List
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 29, 2016095

Gov Ambode Commends Foreign Investors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has commended the enthusiasm displayed by local and foreign investors and entrepreneurs in locating their investm
Read More
June 2, 20153101

Nigeria-China Trade Volume Takes Giant Leap from $3.4 to $23.5 Billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The volume of Nigeria’s bilateral trade with the Peoples’ Republic of China has soared to about $23.5 billion from $3.4 billion that it was back in 20
Read More
400 Nigerian Businesses BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
September 28, 20180167

Ghana Addressing Attacks on Nigerian Traders – President Nana Akufo-Addo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Thursday gave the assurance that the attacks against Nigerian traders in Ghana were being taken care of. The President
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.