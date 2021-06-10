fbpx
Investors Gain N100bn At Nigerian Stock Market, ASI Rises By 0.74%

June 10, 2021
The Nigerian Stock Market ended the trading day positively, as investors gained N100 billion, and the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.74 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.41 trillion, from N20.26 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,170.95 from 38,881.7.

The volume of shares fell to 181.52 million from the 218.51 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,217 against 3,630.

Share values appreciated to N3.9 billion against N1.5 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

CUTIX: Closed at N2.53 kobo, up 10 percent.

OKOMUOIL: Closed at N116.50 kobo, up 9.75 percent.

UBN: Closed at N5.80 kobo, up 9.43 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.26 kobo, up 8.62 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.40 kobo, up 8.11 percent.

Top Losers

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.27 kobo, down 3.57 percent

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 3.39 percent.

FCMB: Closed at N3.10 kobo, down 1.59 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N7.20 kobo, down 1.37 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.60 kobo, down 1.23 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ZENITHBANK with 20.75 million shares traded by investors.

Following was STERLINBANK with a share volume of 19.37 million.

GUARANTY follows with 15.11 million shares.

Others are FBNH with shares of 11.58 million, and FIDELITYBK with 11.30 million shares.

