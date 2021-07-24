fbpx

Investors’ Confidence Boosts Stock Exchange Profit By Over N40bn

July 24, 20210129
Investors' Confidence Boosts Stock Exchange Profit By Over N40bn

The stock trading week ended in a bullish run, as the stock exchange reported over N40 billion in profit, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.21 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.14 trillion against the N20.10 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,667.90 from 38,585.52.

The volume of shares ballooned to 230.25 million from the 203.11 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,135 against 3,969.

Share values appreciated to N2.31 billion against N1.72 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 10 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N3.97 kobo, up 9.97 percent.

TOTAL: Closed at N203.20 kobo, up 9.96 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N4.81 kobo, up 9.82 percent.

GUINNESS: Closed at N31.65 kobo, up 9.14 percent.

READ ALSO: Manufacturers Face Inventory Pileup Amid Low Purchasing Power- CBN

Top Losers

UPL: Closed at N1.41 kobo, down 9.03 percent

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.05 kobo, down 8.89 percent.

REDSTAREX: Closed at N3.20 kobo, down 3.03 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N5.20 kobo, down 2.80 percent.

NAHCO: Closed at N2.20 kobo, down 2.65 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 24.76 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 24.29 million.

UCAP follows with 14.50 million shares.

Others are UBA with shares of 10.99 million and SOVRENINS with 10.39 million shares.


Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

